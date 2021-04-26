Malaysia records 2,776 new Covid-19 infections with Selangor still on top, 13 deaths in last 24 hours

In total Malaysia has seen 395,718 cumulative infections, of which 24,713 cases remain active. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — The Health Ministry recorded 2,776 new Covid-19 cases today, with Selangor still at the top of the list.

Selangor recorded 762 new cases today, followed by Sarawak with 615, and Kelantan with 343.

In total Malaysia has seen 395,718 cumulative infections, of which 24,713 cases remain active.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement today said of today’s figure, only three are import cases in which the infection occurred abroad.

The ministry also recorded 1,803 recoveries, bringing the total to 369,556 cases or 93.4 per cent of the total number of cases.

Currently, 300 cases are being treated in Intensive Care Units, with 133 cases requiring breathing assistance.

The number of fatalities also rose by 13 cases today, bringing the total to 1,449 deaths or 0.37 per cent of all cases.

