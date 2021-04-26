Johor DAP convention will see three factions clashing for top state leadership posts, says party insider

The factions involved are those backing incumbent Johor DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong (pic) and another faction by Dr Boo Cheng Hau, the party’s former state chairman. A third faction will act as a third force, according to a party insider. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

JOHOR BARU, April 26 — The Johor DAP convention this Sunday is expected to see three factions vying for the state leadership following unhappiness with the party’s state grassroots, party insiders said today.

“Basically the factions involved are those backing incumbent Johor DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong and another faction by Dr Boo Cheng Hau, the party’s former state chairman.

“Together with the two factions, there is also a third that made out supporters of former leaders who were ousted in the party’s 2013 elections. This faction basically will act as a third force,” said a party insider on condition of anonymity to Malay Mail today.

Another party insider said many Johor DAP branch members have voiced their unhappiness with the party‘s current leadership following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government last year.

He said party members are demanding that the state DAP leaders address the many issues regarding the party’s role in the previous government.

“Among them is the apparent abandonment of the party’s idea of Malaysian Malaysia that promotes unity in diversity in a multiracial and multicultural nation.

“In addition to that, DAP needs to address the party’s failures in the 2019 Tanjung Piai by-election that had hinted at the collapse of the PH government,” said the insider.

They said the Johor DAP Convention this time around will be a toned-down affair from the previous one in 2018 after the collapse of the PH government last year.

“This is expected and delegates will use the party’s previous cooperation with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) as a lesson.

“Basically the delegates will bring out what went wrong and what needs to be done for the party to stay relevant and on top,” said another party insider.

A check on the list showed that several Johor DAP members have been re-nominated to contest the top posts.

Among those set to make a comeback is party’s former Johor chapter strategist Mahdzir Ibrahim and once-popular Bakri MP Er Teck Hwa.

Meanwhile, Johor DAP secretary Tan Hong Pin today confirmed that the party’s state convention will be held at the Grand Sea View Restaurant in Batu Pahat on May 2.

He reminded delegates that registration will start from 9am to 10am and to adhere to the Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedure (SOP).

“One of the agendas in the convention this time around is the election of 15 members from the state committee to form the new state leaders.

“A total of 40 candidates will take part in this election which is slightly lower than the previous one in 2018 where 42 candidates were nominated,” said Tan in a statement issued today.