Minister says youths play key role in MyVAC to boost success of Covid-19 immunisation programme

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The role of youths in the Malaysia Vaccine Support Volunteers (MyVAC) programme is crucial to help make the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme a success, said Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

He said the involvement of youths as programme volunteers would be instrumental to ensure Malaysia achieve herd immunity to break the chain of infection.

“Youth volunteers are liaison agents to assist in the registration for immunisation as well as acting as logistics and psychological support assistants to vaccine recipients.

“The involvement of youths in MyVAC shows the continuing empowerment of youths in the country in the fight against the spread of the disease,” he said when delivery a speech virtually in conjunction with Global Youth Mobilisation, yesterday.

Global Youth Mobilisation is an international change movement led by youths in planning and seeking solutions to fight the effects as well as the rehabilitation of the community in post- Covid-19 pandemic.

MyVac launched in March, was an initiative with the cooperation of the Health Ministry (MOH), Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (MOSTI), Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) and Higher Education Ministry (KPT) to assist in managing the dispensing of vaccine for the people.

On Global Youth Mobilisation, Reezal Merican said KBS supports the efforts of the movement led by youths as a platform to highlight further the roles of youths in post-pandemic.

He said the movement would directly open up the space for youths from various countries to discuss and plan actions to come out of the impacts of the pandemic.

“I hope the effort would benefit youths specially youths in Malaysia to face the challenging time,” he said. — Bernama