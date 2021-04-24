Three men feared drowned after boat sinks in Kuala Besar waters

Kelantan Police Chief Datuk Shafien Mamat inspecting the search and rescue operation for the missing boat victims, April 24, 2021, at the Kuala Besar LKIM Jetty near Kota Baru. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KOTA BARU, April 24 — Three men on a squid jigging trip in the waters of Kuala Besar near here, are feared to have drowned when the fibreglass boat they were in sank following a storm about 10 nautical miles from the Malaysian Fisheries Development Board (LKIM) jetty, yesterday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said the victims were identified as Mat [email protected], 54, Mat Harun Mat Nor, 55, and Zulshahmi Danial Zulazman, 26.

He said a search and rescue (SAR) operation, involving 64 personnel from various agencies was immediately activated upon receiving information about the incident that took place at 8.30 pm.

The operation is also assisted by several fishermen from nearby areas.

“Based on preliminary information, some witnesses from other boats had tried to pull the victims out of the water but failed due to rough seas,” he told reporters at the LKIM Jetty in Kuala Besar, here today. — Bernama