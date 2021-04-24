Solidarity gathering for arrested designer Fahmi Reza outside Dang Wangi police station (VIDEO)

Supporters of Fahmi Reza gather in front of the Dang Wangi police station in Kuala Lumpur April 24,2021. ― Pictures by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Several people gathered outside the Dang Wangi police station today in a show of solidarity with graphics designer Fahmi Reza Mohd Zarin, who was arrested for sedition yesterday over a Spotify playlist that allegedly mocked the royalty.

According to the Malaysiakini news portal, nearly two dozen people were at the gathering held ahead of the police’s application to remand Fahmi.

The attendees held signs and placards calling for Fahmi’s release and criticising the arrest over what they insist was satire.

Yesterday, Fahmi’s lawyer, Yohendra Nadaraja, told Malay Mail that a group of police officers raided the designer’s home to arrest him.

Fahmi Reza’s supporters gather in front of the Dang Wangi police station in Kuala Lumpur April 24, 2021.

Fahmi was brought to Dang Wangi where he was held overnight before the remand application.

Yohendra said he and another lawyer, Rajsurian Pillai, would represent Fahmi in the matter.

The lawyer also disclosed that the police informed Fahmi he was being arrested for an investigation related to Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Police have since confirmed that Fahmi is being investigated under the Sedition Act and Communications and Multimedia Act over an image of the Raja Permaisuri allegedly used for a playlist on the music streaming service.