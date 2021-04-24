Covid-19: CMCO in Sarawak extended until May 10 says State Disaster Management Committee

SDMC said the 14-day extension was made because new Covid-19 cases were still high in the state. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, April 24 — The Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Sarawak has been extended from April 27 to May 10, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In a statement today, SDMC said the 14-day extension was made because new Covid-19 cases were still high in the state.

Four places - one each in Julau and Betong, and two in Sarikei - have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“The affected areas are Rh. Mut, Nanga Maong, and Sungai Mujok in Julau (April 19 to May 2); Rh. Robert, Ulu Paoh, Sarikei (April 21 to May 4); Rh. Jawa, Sungai Kerubong Selalang, Sarikei (April 22 to May 5); and Kolej Tingkatan Enam, Saratok (April 23 to May 6),” it said.

Five other areas have had their EMCO extended - Sungai Kawi, Sarikei (April 23 to May 6); Rumah Panjang Jugah, Sungai Bulat, Sarikei (April 24 to 30); Kampung Darul Falah, Sungai Gemuan, Bintangor, Sarikei (April 24 to May 7); Rumah Panjang Jalan Bukut Balingian, Mukah (April 25 to May 8); and Mukah Polytechnic (April 25 to May 6).

A total of 570 new cases and five deaths were reported in Sarawak today. — Bernama