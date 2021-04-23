Muhyiddin’s approval improves to 67pc, Perikatan’s Covid-19 pandemic handling viewed favourably

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s popularity appears to have weathered the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s popularity appears to have weathered the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia, with pollster Merdeka Center reporting today that his approval was now 67 per cent.

Muhyiddin’s approval has remained relatively steady since he took office last year, ranging between 74 per cent and 63 per cent throughout.

“The results indicate that the prime minister retains strong support from the Malay electorate at 83 per cent as compared to 30 per cent from the Chinese and 66 per cent from the Indian communities respectively.

“This figure shows some improvement compared to the 63 per cent approval rating recorded at the end of January 2021,” Merdeka Center said in a statement announcing the survey results.

The same survey also reported that 70 per cent of respondents indicated their satisfaction with the Muhyiddin administration’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

MORE TO COME