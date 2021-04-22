Twenty NGOs submit memo protesting Raya gambling ad to deputy minister

The memorandum, which asks the government to take action against operators of illegal gambling, was handed over by Malaysian Muslim Consumers’ Association (PPIM) chief activist Datuk Nadzim Johan to Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin at his office at Angkasapuri April 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — A group of 20 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) today submitted a memorandum protesting against Hari Raya-themed online gambling advertisements to Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin.

The memorandum, which asks the government to take action against operators of illegal gambling, was handed over by Malaysian Muslim Consumers’ Association (PPIM) chief activist Datuk Nadzim Johan to Zahidi in his office at Angkasapuri here.

Zahidi said it was not easy to eradicate online gambling because the activity involved the use of international applications.

“Online gambling cannot be wiped out just like that because in our country whenever gambling and pornographic apps were erased, they would surface again,” he told reporters.

“It’s difficult for us to control because the server is overseas, players are also overseas in India, the Philippines, China and other countries but still gamble in Malaysia,” he said, adding that there should be a system to control such activities.

Meanwhile, at the same location, Yayasan Pembangunan Buku Negara (YPBN) and Institut Kerjasama Islam Antarabangsa Malaysia (IKIAM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as part of efforts to strengthen the writing and publication industry including at the global level, especially that involving Muslim authors and publishers.

The MoU was signed by IKIAM executive chairman Zahidi, IKIAM chief executive officer Musa Mahmod YPBN executive director Dr Hasan Hamzah and YPBN chief executive officer Maimunah Abu Bakar.

In a joint statement, YPBN and IKIAM said the cooperation was to support efforts of the government and society to inculcate the reading and writing habit through internet technology and digital broadcasting.

“The YPBN-IKIAM cooperation will channel books, drama adaptation works, films and documentaries of Muslim intellectuals into the world market, compared to previously when they were growing only in their respective localities,” the statement said. — Bernama