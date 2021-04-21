Govt satisfied with TNB’s efforts, services to strengthen electricity supply

In a statement today, TNB said Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah also wanted TNB to continue its efforts to lower the System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI) besides improving the quality of electricity supply. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) said Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah is satisfied with efforts to strengthen the country’s electricity supply in the utility company’s ongoing strategy to improve services and empower consumers.

“We want (TNB) to look after and help the government take care of the interests of the people,” TNB quoted Shamsul Anuar as saying during a working visit to its headquarters in Bangsar here yesterday.

In a statement today, TNB said Shamsul Anuar also wanted TNB to continue its efforts to lower the System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI) besides improving the quality of electricity supply.

“Shamsul Anuar also praised TNB’s achievements, as SAIDI in the peninsula has dropped consistently below the 60-minute level since 2014 to reach 44.95 minutes last year.

“Although SAIDI, which is a measure of the duration of power outage, is among the lowest in Southeast Asian and some developing countries, he (Shamsul Anuar) wants TNB to continue its efforts to reduce it further,” said TNB.

During the three- well as TNB’s hour visit, Shamsul Anuar was briefed on the modernisation of TNB’s distribution network system which takes into account the needs of the people and TNB’s capital investment plan for 2022 to 2024, as new headquarters campus which is under development.

Meanwhile, TNB chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said in his speech that he was confident that TNB, with more than 35,000 employees under the leadership of its president and chief executive officer Datuk Baharin Din, can continue to power the country in addition to implementing programmes planned by the government.

“Among them would be further improving the quality of electricity supply and the role of solar energy as well as increasing employment opportunities through retraining programmes and increasing expertise (reskilling and upskilling) to meet the needs of the energy supply industry.

“More than 15,000 people will be trained in the programmes by 2024,” he added. — Bernama