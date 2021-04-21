Enhanced CMCO SOP extended to Sibu, Kanowit, Selangau

Sibu Central Market will not be allowed to operate under the enhanced SOP. — Borneo Post pic

SIBU, April 21 — Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) has extended the enhanced standard operating procedure (SOP) under the ongoing conditional movement control order (CMCO) to cover the whole of Sibu, Kanowit and Selangau.

SDDMC acting chairman Wong Hee Sieng said this will take effect from April 22 to 26.

“The additional SOP covering Sibu, Kanowit and Selangau zones is similar to the one implemented for the seven zones (Zone 1 to 7) in Sibu from April 16 to 26,” he said in a media statement.

Under the enhanced SOP, all essential services are only allowed to operate at 50 per cent of their workforce and only after obtaining permission from the police.

The operating hours for essential services are from 6am to 8pm only while all other sectors are not allowed to operate at all.

Restaurants and eateries are not allowed to provide dine-in and are only allowed to operate for take-away and delivery.

Operations of massage parlours, spa and reflexology, nightclub/pubs and karaoke centres are not allowed, and the number of people in a private vehicle is limited to only three.

Sibu Central Market is not allowed to operate and sports and leisure activities are also not allowed.

Religious activities are subject to SOPs issued by the state’s religious authorities. — Borneo Post