Eleven nabbed after police bust online gambling syndicate operating out of KL condo

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Police crippled an online gambling syndicate following a raid at a luxury condominium unit, which was used as a call centre, in Jalan Tun Razak here, early today.

In the 12.30 am raid, 11 individuals, aged between 19 and 38, including a Chinese national woman who was believed to be the caretaker of the condominium unit, were arrested in the raid conducted at 12.30am today.

Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department (CID) SAC Saiful Annuar Yusoff said the centre was found to have been operating for the past two months and raking profits up to RM20,000 a day.

“The syndicate is believed to be promoting online gambling to Chinese nationals at the premises, which was rented for RM10,000 a month,” he said when contacted today.

He said 17 laptops, 100 mobile phones, and other equipment used for gambling activities were seized in the raid led by Kuala Lumpur CID deputy chief (intelligence and operation) ACP Nasri Mansor.

Saiful Annuar said each of the worker was paid RM3,000 per month, besides, commissions to get customers.

The case is investigated under Sections 4(1)(c) and Section 4(1)(g) of the Open Housing Gambling Act 1953, as well as Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1963. — Bernama