Penang wants Health Ministry to announce names of schools closed due to Covid-19, says CM

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said parents are concerned over Covid-19 cases detection at educational institutions as this involved the safety of their children. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

GEORGE TOWN, April 20 — The Penang government has proposed that the Ministry of Health (MOH) announce the names of schools or educational institutions that are required to close due to Covid-19 cases, to stop the public from making speculations.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said parents are concerned over Covid-19 cases detection at educational institutions as this involved the safety of their children.

Currently he said, the MOH would conduct a risk assessment before deciding to close schools or classes in a particular school, once Covid-19 cases are detected.

“There may be cases detected in schools or educational institutions in Penang but as the number is too negligible to be defined as a cluster, the schools are not closed,” he told reporters after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Universiti Sains Malaysia, Digital Penang and Angkasa X Innovation here, today.

Nevertheless, Chow said, schools and educational institutions in Penang have been operating in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) as set by the MOH.

On SOP compliance at Ramadan bazaars in Penang, Chow, who is also Padang Kota state assemblyman said, the situation in the state was still under control as the SOPs are being adhered to at the bazaars. — Bernama