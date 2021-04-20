Father of Tengku Permaisuri Selangor laid to rest

Sultan Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (left) with the Raja Muda Selangor Tengku Amir Shah (2nd left) perform funeral prayers for the father of Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, Abdul Rahman Baba at the Sultan Salahudddin Abdul Aziz Shah, April 20, 2021. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, April 20 — The remains of the father of Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, Abdul Rahman Baba, who passed away early this morning, were laid to rest at the Shah Alam Royal Mausoleum, Section 5, at 2.45 pm today.

The remains of Abdul Rahman, 89, arrived at the Royal Mausoleum at 1.30 pm after being bathed and shrouded at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque.

Funeral prayers were also held in the same mosque after Zohor time.

Also present at the funeral were the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin and Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah.

Abdul Rahman died of old age at his residence in Section 13, at 3.40am today.

Also present at the funeral were Senior Minister and International Trade and Industry Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali who is also the former Selangor Mentri Besar, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shaari, and Shah Alam acting mayor, Mohd Rashidi Ruslan.

Earlier Amirudin, in a statement, also conveyed his condolences to Sultan Sharafuddin and Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin.

“I represent all the people of Selangor, praying that Abdul Rahman’s soul be blessed by Allah and placed among the pious,” he said. — Bernama