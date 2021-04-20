Dr Mahathir: Malays’ anger against the Palace boiling up as Emergency goes on

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives at Istana Negara gate 3 to give a memorandum seeking the end of the Emergency proclamation at Istana Negara, April 20, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 20 — The Malays are starting to get angry against the country’s monarch as they have suffered since the ill-advised Emergency decreed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong earlier this year, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad suggested today.

The former prime minister said the current “dissent” towards members of the royal family on social media is also caused by the public’s lack of knowledge about the part Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin played advising the Agong, leading to the proclamation.

“That is why people now are not as before because they are uneasy with the current situation.

“The Malays rarely show their dissent to the King,” he told reporters after handing in a memorandum seeking the end of the Emergency proclamation at Istana Negara here.

“But now we have to notify the Palace’s private secretary that the people are starting to get angry towards His Majesty. We can see it in the social media,” he added.

Opposition leaders hold a banner in front of Istana Negara asking for an end to the Emergency, April 20, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Discontent against the royal family has simmered on social media this week, following a report claiming that the Agong and his family had received unapproved Covid-19 vaccines during his visit to the United Arab Emirates, and procured 2,000 more doses for their family and friends.

The report has been dismissed by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

