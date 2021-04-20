Dr Adham: Over 450,000 have completed Covid-19 vaccination so far

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur April 6, 2021. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — A total of 451,237 individuals have completed two doses of their vaccine shots as of Monday (April 19) under the the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said during the same period, 726,411 individuals had received the first dose, bringing the total number of doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered in the country to 1,177,648.

According to an infographic shared on his official Twitter account today, Dr Adham said that Selangor recorded the higher number of first dose administered at 101,208 people, followed by Kuala Lumpur (80,978), Johor (70,999), Sarawak (70,592) and Perak (60,384).

Selangor also recorded the highest number of individuals who had completed both doses at 64,306, followed by Perak (48,926), Sabah (43,452), Kuala Lumpur (40,681) and Sarawak (35,653).

Meanwhile, Dr Adham said that as at yesterday, a total of 9,048,237 or 37.30 per cent of those

According to the immunisation programme, the implementation period of the first phase of vaccination is from February to April, involving 500,000 frontliners, including healthcare workers.

The second phase is from April to August this year, involving 9.4 million senior citizens aged 60 and above, as well as vulnerable groups with morbidity problems, and persons with disabilities.

The third phase, scheduled from May to February 2022, is for individuals aged 18 and above, targeting more than 13.7 million people. — Bernama