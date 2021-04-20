CM: Around two in 10 who registered for Covid-19 jabs in Penang were no-shows

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to reporters after attending an MoU signing ceremony between Angkasa X, Universiti Sains Malaysia and Digital Penang at Komtar, George Town April 20, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, April 20 — About 20 per cent of those who have registered for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme in Penang have failed to confirm the date of appointment for vaccination, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said those eligible for phase two of the vaccination will be notified of their appointment dates to go for vaccination.

“I visited two other vaccination centres here and I found out that about 20 per cent of those who were given appointment dates do not wish to confirm the appointment and do not agree to the vaccination,” he said during a press conference after witnessing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony earlier today.

He said the low rate of registration for the vaccination was already a cause for concern and this is further compounded by those who have registered to only reject the vaccination later.

He had hoped that the roll out of phase two of the immunisation programme would instil more confidence among the public to register for the vaccination, confirm their appointment and turn up for the vaccination.

“Most of the assemblymen are helping their constituents to register for the vaccination but I feel that we need to turn this into a people’s campaign, for everyone to take the responsibility to encourage their family members, friends and colleagues to register,” he said.

So far, only about 44 per cent Penangites have registered for vaccination but the state hopes to reach a 70 to 80 per cent target rate.

On Covid-19 cases involving schools and educational institutions, Chow said worried parents are asking for a list of affected schools to be revealed.

“Parents are asking to name the schools and institutions so that they know the situation in these schools, this is to clarify the situation due to unverified speculations being spread,” he said.

Chow said the health ministry will conduct risk assessments on each reported case in schools before deciding on whether to close the school or the affected classes.

So far, he said there were no official announcements of any school being closed in Penang.

Earlier, Chow witnessed the signing of a MoU between Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), Angkasa X Innovation Sdn Bhd and Digital Penang in Komtar.

USM and Angkasa-X will collaborate to offer a professional course in Satellite Engineering and Digital Penang will market and promote this course to students from the manufacturing field in Penang.

The professional course in satellite engineering will be the first in Malaysia to offer mixed mode courses consisting of lectures and practical work in the lab for satellite development and testing.

Angkasa-X executive chairman Sean Seah said their plan is to set up an Asean Space Tech Park in Malaysia to develop talent in satellite research and development.

“We plan to establish Asean-Link Leo Constellation to realise our vision of providing Internet connectivity as a necessity to bring about social inclusion and digital economic transformation to the rural communities within Asean,” he said.

He said about RM5 billion will be spent in the next 15 to 20 years to launch at least 500 Leo satellites in the region.

“The first Leo satellite is expected to be launched by the end of 2022,” he said.