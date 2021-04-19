Deputy minister moots upping AP issuance amid soaring poultry prices

Chicken traders are pictured at a wet market in Petaling Jaya March 25, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA TERENGGANU, April 19 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) today suggested that more approved permits (APs) be issued for the import of chicken to control the price increase.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Rosol Wahid said to ensure this could be implemented, his ministry would be discussing the matter with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) soonest possible.

“If the wholesalers and poultry breeders are trying to take advantage of the situation by hiking up the price of chicken, we can offer (APs) to interested companies. I believe this problem can be solved by issuing more APs to import chicken.

“The issuing of APs is a good suggestion and we will discuss the matter with MAFI as the APs for importing chicken come under the jurisdiction of MAFI, not KPDNHEP.”

Rosol said this when met by reporters after surveyig the prices and supply of basic necessities at the Chabang Tiga Market, Kampung Hiliran Jejawi, here, today.

He visited the market after receiving complaints from the public that the price of chicken had increased by between 30 and 40 sen since last week and today, it is being sold at RM10 per kilogramme.

The price of other items like meat and vegetables were also said to have gone up and due to this, several traders were asked to provide information on the prices charged before further action could be taken.

Rosol also said that until April 18, 42 notices on chicken price increase have been issued to 25 wholesalers and 17 poultry breeders, respectively. — Bernama