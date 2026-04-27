KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Cancer remains the third leading cause of death in Malaysia, with about 40,000 new cases recorded annually, underscoring mounting pressure on the country’s healthcare system and workforce capacity.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the nation must confront the reality of an increasingly complex cancer burden, stressing that healthcare professionals, particularly oncologists, are central to sustaining an effective national response.

“We must be candid about the landscape we are facing. Cancer remains the third highest cause of death in Malaysia, with approximately 40,000 new cases reported each year.

“To meet this challenge, our workforce is our greatest asset,” he said when officiating the ‘Women in Oncology Forum: Giving Value, Gaining Impact’, here yesterday.

Organised by Roche Malaysia, the inaugural forum brought together women oncologists nationwide to exchange perspectives on mentorship, leadership and professional development in cancer care.

Malaysia currently has about 84 oncologists nationwide, a 60 per cent increase since 2019, but the number remains insufficient to meet the rising and increasingly complex care demands.

Dzulkefly said the Health Ministry remains committed to a “whole-of-society” approach, acknowledging that government efforts alone are not enough to address such multifaceted healthcare challenges.

He pointed to the “Cancer Care Closer to Community” initiative, a collaboration with Roche Malaysia, as a key example of efforts to decentralise cancer care and improve access to treatment, particularly in underserved areas.

Beyond capacity challenges, Dzulkefly touched on the human dimensions of oncology, describing it as a demanding field that requires resilience, coordination and continuous learning.

He also highlighted the added pressures faced by women oncologists, who often balance professional responsibilities with personal commitments while continuing to deliver high-quality care.

“For many women in this field, these professional demands are often compounded by responsibilities beyond the workplace. Yet, you continue to show up with resilience, compassion and an unwavering commitment to your patients,” he said.

Also present were Roche Malaysia general manager Deepti Saraf and the Ministry of Health’s Deputy Director-General of Health (Research and Technical Support), Datuk Dr Nor Fariza Ngah. — Bernama