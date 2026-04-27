KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today conveyed his greetings on the 92nd anniversary of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) to its personnel, veterans and those who have served in the force.

His Majesty, as the Supreme Commander of the Malaysian Armed Forces, also expressed his most profound gratitude for the dedication, service and sacrifices made by all RMN personnel and veterans in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and security.

“Al-Fatihah for those who have passed away. May they be granted a place among the faithful and the martyrs,” His Majesty posted on the Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar Facebook page.

A parade in conjunction with the 92nd RMN Day celebration and themed “TLDM Perkasa Kedaulatan Terpelihara” (RMN Empowered, Sovereignty Preserved) was held at the Lumut Naval Base, Perak today.

The event was officiated by Deputy Chief of Navy Vice Admiral Datuk Badarudin Taha as a symbol of appreciation for the services and sacrifices of the entire RMN personnel in defending the sovereignty of the country’s waters. — Bernama