Covid-19: Sabah senior citizens urge everyone to register for vaccination

Senior citizen Yuen Mee Van, 81, receiving a Covid-19 jab during the Phase 2 Vaccination programme at the Sandakan Community Hall in Sabah, April 19, 2021. — Bernama

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KOTA KINABALU, April 19 — The senior citizens who received their Covid-19 vaccine shots under the state-level National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, which began today, have a simple message for the public, especially the younger generation: “Have no fear and register as vaccine recipients”.

Datuk Noni Said, 70, who is also the former Sabah Deputy State Secretary, said there was no need to be worried about receiving the vaccine jab as the health workers would ensure the recipients are in good shape and the vaccines had been certified for safe for use.

“The evaluation and health examination of vaccine recipients carried out by the healthcare workers are aimed at ensuring all vaccine recipients are in good shape and we will also be given guidelines for our next appointment.

“I am thankful that I have been given the opportunity to receive the vaccine and I invite everyone to register for the vaccination because this is one way we can jointly help curb the spread of Covid-19,” she told reporters today.

Earlier, she was among 250 vaccine recipients at the launch of the second phase of the immunisation programme, which was officiated by state Minister of Community Development and People’s Well-being Shahelmey Yahya on behalf of Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor here.

Shahelmey had also urged Sabahans to immediately register for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as a very low number of people had done so, with 426,934 registered as of April 17.

Noni, who admitted to being initially nervous, said that the briefing by the healthcare workers allayed her fears and she felt calm as she complied with the instructions given by them during her evaluation and health examination.

Ong Tee Joh, 83, who also received his vaccine shot today, said the public, especially the younger generation, need not fear the vaccination programme, adding that his presence today was proof that he had carried out his responsibility as a citizen.

Chai Pun Fah, 82, who suffers from chronic illness, said the healthcare workers treated her very well and this enabled her to calmly undergo the vaccination process. — Bernama