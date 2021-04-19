30-day Raya Festive Period Maximum Price Control Scheme to begin April 21, says minister

Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi announcing Raya Festive Period Maximum Price Control Scheme in Putrajaya, April 19, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, April 19 — The Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) for Aidilfitri 2021 will be implemented for 30 days from Wednesday (April 19) to May 20, involving 12 types of goods.

Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi when announcing the scheme today said it was implemented under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 as a measure to curb the increase in prices of essential goods during the month of Ramadan and ahead of the Aidilfitri celebration, he said.

“The effective period for SHMMP Aidilfitri 2021 is 22 days before the festival, on the day of the festival and seven days after that,” he said in a press conference.

Nanta said the implementation of the scheme would send a message to producers, wholesalers and retailers that the government had the power under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 to implement price controls in the best interest of the people.

“Although the festival will be celebrated in moderation according to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) set by the government, the demand for goods during the festival is still there, and it is expected to increase,” he said.

Nanta said the 12 items under the scheme involved four categories, namely chicken, chicken eggs, meat and seafood.

The chicken category covers live chickens; standard chickens (slaughtered and cleaned with legs, head, liver and gizzard or any part thereof) as well as super chickens (slaughtered and cleaned without legs, head, liver and gizzard).

The meat category involves local beef (maximum price in the Peninsula and Sabah only); imported beef (maximum price in Sarawak only) and imported buffalo meat (maximum price in the Peninsula, Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan only).

The chicken egg category covers grade A eggs (weighing between 65.0 grams to and 69.9 grams each); grade B (weighing between 60.0 grams to 64.9 grams each) and grade C (weighing between 55.0 grams to 59.9 grams each);

The seafood category involves mackerel including ikan mabung (Indian mackerel) (between 7 to 10 fish per kg); ikan selayang (scad) (between 7 to 10 fish per kg) and ikan aya or tongkol (skipjack tuna) (between 1 fish to 2 fish per kg).

“The maximum price for producers as well as wholesale and retail are determined based on current costs and price trends,” he said, adding that several sources were used for the purpose.

Among them, he said, was through the monitoring of prices in all districts nationwide throughout 2020 and in January to April 2021 based on the price collection set on a weekly basis by the ministry.

Prices are also determined through input from various relevant government agencies such as the Malaysian Agriculture Department, Veterinary Services Department (JPV) and the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) as well as information from manufacturers, importers, suppliers and wholesalers.

“The determination of the price of goods for the states is made according to the suitability of the current market price and takes into account the factors of price changes, especially for imported goods that are influenced by prices in the country of origin, changes in currency exchange rates and increased utility costs for farmers,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nanta said the list of items under the scheme would be added as Aidilftri draws closer.

“Maybe 20 more items will be added in this scheme and we will discuss with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry (Mafi) to identify what types of items will be added,” he said.

Traders who deliberately increase prices with the intent to make excessive profits can be prosecuted under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 through the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering (Mechanism to Determine Unreasonably High Profits) Regulations 2018.

“It is reminded that stern action will be taken against traders who fail to comply with the rules under this scheme. Any trader who commits an offence will be prosecuted under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011,” he said.

He said 2,300 KPDHEP Enforcement officers would be stationed at various locations such as public markets, farmers’ markets and supermarkets to conduct inspections and monitoring.

“These measures reflect the ongoing efforts to protect consumers from excessive profit-taking activities by unethical traders during the festive season.

“I would like to emphasise that traders must comply with the instructions imposed and practice ethics in managing their business while consumers must know their responsibilities and exercise their rights,” he added. — Bernama