Health minister denies Agong, kin vaccinated with ‘illegal’ Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine during UAE visit

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah met with Dr Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Owais at the Emirates Palace December 23, 2020. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba has reportedly denied a report alleging that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had been vaccinated with the unapproved Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine during his recent visit to the United Arab Emirates.

In a report by The Malaysian Insight, Dr Adham said the report by Asia Sentinel, which also claimed that some in the royal family were also vaccinated and procured 2,000 more doses during the visit, was baseless as any such decision needs to go through the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency.

“After the stringent assessment, it will then receive approval from the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force. Not just that, we made sure all vaccines purchased are safe,” he reportedly said, accusing the writer of having an ulterior motive.

The report titled “Malaysia fades in Covid fight” quoted anonymous sources claiming that the “illegal” vaccine shots were given as a favour, with the 2,000 doses to allegedly be used on the ruler’s friends and family.

Malay Mail has previously requested comments from Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and the Health Ministry over the report, but have yet to receive any answer.

MORE TO COME