439,286 individuals complete two-dose Covid-19 vaccination, says health minister

File picture shows a motorist riding past the Vaccine Administration Centre banner in Seberang Perai Arena, Seberang Jaya April 2, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — A total of 439,286 individuals have received both doses of their vaccine, in the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as at yesterday, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said that, during the same period, 695,729 individuals had received the first dose, bringing the total number of doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered in the country to 1,135,015.

Based on an infographic shared on his official Twitter account today, Selangor recorded the highest number of first doses administered at 98,469, followed by Kuala Lumpur (78,087), Sarawak (68,608), Johor (65,159) and Perak (57,200).

Selangor also recorded the highest number of individuals who had completed both doses at 63,160, followed by Perak (48,802), Sabah (43,268), Kuala Lumpur (38,642) and Pahang (33,833).

Meanwhile, a total of 8,946,750 individuals, or 36.9 per cent, have signed up for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, with Selangor recording the highest number of registrations, at 2,356,484 people.

According to the immunisation programme, the implementation period of the first phase of vaccination is from February to April, involving 500,000 frontliners, including healthcare workers.

The second phase is from April to August this year, involving 9.4 million senior citizens aged 60 and above, as well as vulnerable groups with morbidity problems, and persons with disabilities.

The third phase, scheduled from May to February 2022, is for individuals aged 18 and above, targeting about 14 million people. — Bernama