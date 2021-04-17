Viral list of police personnel names not linked to Nicky Gang case, says Ayob Khan

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the personnel listed are, for now, not linked to the 'Nicky Gang'. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BAHRU, April 17 — The list of police personnel alleged to be involved in various organised crime syndicates as viraled on social media, has nothing to do with the ‘Nicky Gang’ case, said Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

He said investigation on the matter had been carried out and it was found that the personnel listed were not involved in the case he was handling.

“They are not linked to the case for now, but I am not sure if they are involved in other cases.

“Of late news on the police are being shared and have gone viral, just ignore them,” he said when met by reporters at a Ramadan programme at Jannatul Firdaus Mosque in Taman Molek, here today.

Since Tuesday, a list of police personnel attached to Bukit Aman Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) who were said to be involved in abuse of power, and protecting, abetting, conspiring and accepting bribes from various organised syndicates, had been making its rounds on social media.

However questions have been raised if those listed were among the police officers being tracked down for their involvement with Nicky Gang. — Bernama