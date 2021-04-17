Three women among 39 undocumented migrants nabbed in Melaka

The Melaka Immigration Department detained 39 undocumented migrants, including three women, in separate raids around Klebang and Batu Berendam here early this morning. — IStock.com pic via AFP

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

MELAKA, April 17 — The Melaka Immigration Department detained 39 undocumented migrants, including three women, in separate raids around Klebang and Batu Berendam here early this morning.

The department’s deputy director, K. Vishnutharan said those detained, aged between 23 and 50, were from Bangladesh (22), Indonesia (nine), Pakistan (six) and Myanmar (two).

He said all of them were detained on suspicion of committing offences under the Immigration Act 1956/63 for overstaying and not having valid travel documents.

“A total of 132 immigrants were screened in the first raid at a settlement for foreign workers in Pantai Klebang at 1.15am, while another 34 of them were screened during a 4 am raid around the Batu Berendam Wholesale Market,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the integrated operation involved 45 Immigration officers and personnel, led by Immigration deputy assistant director Mohd Mukhlis Abu Kassim, and assisted by 20 members of the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela).

Meanwhile, Vishnutharan also called on undocumented migrants in the country to take the opportunity to return to their countries of origin voluntarily by participating in the Return Recalibration Programme being conducted nationwide until June 30. — Bernama