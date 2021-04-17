SDMC investigating cause of Sarawak school Covid-19 cluster, stern action if SOP negligence found

A student has her temperature checked on her first day back at school in Penang March 1, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUCHING, Apr 17 — The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will investigate the emergence of a new Covid-19 cluster and stern action will be taken should any evidence of negligence of complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP) is found, said Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The SDMC chairman said they were looking into the Sri Aman prison cluster and another cluster involving some 100 students in a secondary school.

“We are doing investigations. If there is any evidence of negligence (of adhering to the SOP), we will take action,” he said when replying to a question during the daily update press conference here today.

Uggah, who is Deputy Chief Minister, said he did announce yesterday that a school principal in Miri had been issued the compound notice for flouting the SOP.

“I announced yesterday (Friday) that one principal in Miri was compounded because he organised ‘gotong-royong’. We will not condone any negligence because it is a very detrimental effect like in Pulapol (Police Training Centre at Jalan Puncak Borneo).

“In Pulapol, the number of infected (trainees) is really high, so we must pass the message to the rest of the organisations that they must be responsible for making sure that proper SOP is being carried out and all precautions are taken to prevent any spread of Covid-19,” he said.

Uggah asserted that there was no reason why compliance with the SOP could not be achieved when so many others had done so.

“It can be done. So we will take action against any negligence (of not complying with the SOP),” he added.

Given this, he advised everyone at schools, training institutions, prisons and public places to strictly adhere to the SOP set by the authorities.

He also advised individuals who are at social gatherings including wedding receptions, funeral services and gotong-royong to do the same.

“Once again allow me to appeal to the general public to continue complying with the SOP such as wearing a face mask, maintaining physical distancing and practising good personal hygiene,” he said. — Borneo Post