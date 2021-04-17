Police seeking mastermind behind two Raya ads promoting gambling

Police are tracking down a man believed to be the mastermind behind the production of two Hari Raya Aidilfitri-themed advertisements promoting online gambling. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Police are tracking down a man believed to be the mastermind behind the production of two Hari Raya Aidilfitri-themed advertisements promoting online gambling.

Loh Kee Hoe, 35, who has a Kuala Lumpur address, is wanted for investigation under Section 504 of the Penal Code, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act, and Section 4 (1) (g) of the Common Gambling Houses Act 1953.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said Loh is suspected to be involved in directing the two videos promoting online gambling which went viral on social media.

“Besides that, police are also looking for a man and a woman who acted in the second video to assist in the investigation,” he said in a press conference at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters here today.

Police also confirmed that the first and second advertisements were produced by the same company and although the actors in the two videos were different, they knew each other and were paid RM180 each.

Mohamad Zainal said the first video went viral yesterday and the second one this morning. He said they were clearly launched during the month of Ramadan, thus tarnishing the image of Islam and the fasting month.

In this regard, he advised the public not to share the videos and asked anyone with information to contact investigating officer ASP Zairil Hazly Zulkifli at 017-4589997 or the nearest police station.

“Any activity that promotes gambling is an offence,” he said, adding that police believed that those behind the production of the videos were organisers of online gambling in the country.

Mohamad Zainal said eight individuals were arrested yesterday to assist in the investigation, with two of them, the production director and cameraman, remanded until April 21, while six others who were actors in the first video were released.

In a statement today, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the five men and three women were arrested on suspicion of being involved in the filming of a video promoting online gambling, which had spread on social media since yesterday, sparking public outrage.

All the arrested individuals are believed to be involved as actors, artiste agents, videographers, cameramen, producers and directors in the filming of the video.

Meanwhile, when asked about the case of local celebrity Neelofa who allegedly violated the movement control order standard operating procedure during her wedding ceremony, Mohamad Zainal said the investigations were almost complete. — Bernama