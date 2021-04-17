Police looking for suspects in Seremban assault

The police are trying to track down those involved in an assault case believed to have happened at a house here and which has gone viral on social media. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, April 17 — The police are trying to track down those involved in an assault case believed to have happened at a house here and which has gone viral on social media.

Seremban district police chief ACP Mohd Said Ibrahim said they received a report about the assault yesterday and the case is still under investigation.

“We believe the incident happened in Seremban, and we are investigating to identify the victim and the actual time the incident occurred.

“Efforts to locate the victim and all the suspects involved are underway, and the case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today.

Three videos, with a total run time of more than five minutes, went viral on Facebook yesterday showing a group of men kicking and slapping a man at a house. — Bernama