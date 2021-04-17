Ministry outlines proposals aimed at boosting Sarawak’s plantation, commodities sectors

Khairuddin (left) receives a memento from Abang Johari. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, April 17 — The federal Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities have outlined several proposals meant to boost these sectors in Sarawak.

Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said the proposals would include Sarawak’s black pepper, commercial cultivation of bamboo in Bintulu, as well as the involvement of more local farmers and entrepreneurs in the cocoa industry, with a focus on chocolate-manufacturing.

This was highlighted during a courtesy call on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here yesterday.

Met by reporters later, Mohd Khairuddin said the main purpose of the courtesy call was to update Abang Johari about the ministry’s efforts in strengthening the region’s plantation and commodities sectors.

“Several plantation issues were also discussed — ones that would require the state government’s assistance and cooperation, such as increasing the ratio for Malaysia Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) Certification involving the smallholders,” said the federal minister.

Accompanying Mohd Khairuddin yesterday was his senior private secretary Muhammad Radhi Hamzah and the ministry’s deputy secretary-general Mad Zaidi Mohd Karli. — Borneo Post Online