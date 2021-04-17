Labuan Bersatu says dilapidated homes receive funds for repairs

LABUAN, April 17 — Occupants of seven dilapidated houses here have received immediate assistance worth a total of RM140,000 for repair works from the Prime Minister’s special fund.

The aid of RM20,000 for each house was presented by Labuan Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chief Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman today.

Suhaili said the homes located at Kampung Patau-Patau 2, Kampung Belukut, Kampung Lubok Temiang, Sungai Lada and Rancha-Rancha, among others had in 2008 been given repair funds through the government’s housing assistance project.

“These houses are now in a dilapidated condition and could collapse anytime, and they are dwelled by ailing elderly folks who need assistance be it from the government or welfare-based non-governmental organisations,” he told reporters when inspecting one of the houses in Kg Lajau here today.

He also appealed to the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council Zakat Collection Centre (PPZ-MAIWP) to provide aid to the families concerned.

Suhaili said three fishmongers operating in Kampung Sungai Miri, Tanjung Aru Nelayan and Sungai Buton would also receive assistance (from the special fund) to construct new fish stalls. — Bernama