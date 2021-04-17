Johor Sultan to prepare bubur lambuk for the people

Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar consented to prepare ‘bubur lambuk’ (savoury porridge) for distribution to the people in conjunction with the Ramadan month. — Picture via Facebook/Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar

JOHOR BARU, April 17 — The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has once again consented to prepare ‘bubur lambuk’ (savoury porridge) for distribution to the people in conjunction with the Ramadan month.

In a post on his official Facebook page today, Sultan Ibrahim said the bubur lambuk, to be prepared at Istana Pasir Pelangi here, would be distributed to the palace staff starting today.

“The porridge which is a gift from the palace will also be distributed to the people this (Ramadan) month,” he said through the Royal Press Office.

According to the post, last year, Sultan Ibrahim had also spent some time cooking the traditional porridge at Istana Pasir Pelangi for distribution to the people at various locations throughout Johor. — Bernama