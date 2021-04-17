BAM says six shuttlers tested positive for Covid-19

BAM said all the shuttlers, who were asymptomatic, are currently undergoing a self-isolation period. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17— Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has confirmed that six badminton players have been tested positive for Covid-19.

BAM in a statement today said all the shuttlers, who were asymptomatic, are currently undergoing a self-isolation period in accordance with the quarantine protocol set by the Ministry of Health (MOH), Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) and National Sports Council (MSN).

“Upon consultation with the MOH, MSN and the National Sports Institute (ISN), the remaining 91 athletes, coaches and officials stationed at Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara were immediately tested. The tests came back negative,” it said on Facebook.

It said the ABM had since undergone a detailed and thorough sanitization process on Friday and adding that a quarantine-based training will be re-introduced at the national badminton centre of excellence while school activities will be conducted online over the next few days.

The BAM also stated that the health, safety and well-being of everyone in ABM remained their utmost priority and hoped that the six athletes will recover quickly from the virus. — Bernama