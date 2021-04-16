Five teenagers arrested over assault of student, 14, in Johor

Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief ACP Mohd Padzli Mohd Zain said the teenagers, aged between 15 and 17, were nabbed on the day of the incident on April 8, after the victim lodged a police report at the Setia Indah police station. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, April 16 — Police have arrested five male teenagers for allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old schoolboy in front of a school in Taman Daya here.

Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief ACP Mohd Padzli Mohd Zain said the teenagers, aged between 15 and 17, were nabbed on the day of the incident on April 8, after the victim lodged a police report at the Setia Indah police station here.

In the report lodged at 10.45pm, the schoolboy claimed that he was beaten up by five unknown teenagers when he was talking with a friend in front of the school.

“The incident allegedly happened because one of the five teenagers was unhappy the schoolboy had purportedly insulted his cousin.

“The five teenagers hit the student several times on the face, causing light injuries,’’ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Padzli said the five teenagers were being investigated under Sections 323 and 506 of the Penal Code for causing hurt and criminal intimidation. — Bernama