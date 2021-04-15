Over 5,000 have registered for Covid-19 jabs at community internet centres, says MCMC chairman

MCMC chairman Fadhlullah Suhaimi Abdul Malek said the initiative was to help the public, especially senior citizens, who had difficulty in registering as Covid-19 vaccine recipients through the MySejahtera application as well as those who did not have satisfactory Internet coverage in their areas. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Over 5,000 people have so far sought help at 873 Community Internet Centres (PIKs) nationwide to register for the Covid-19 vaccine, said Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chairman Fadhlullah Suhaimi Abdul Malek.

He said the initiative, which began early this month, was to help the public, especially senior citizens, who had difficulty in registering as Covid-19 vaccine recipients through the MySejahtera application as well as those who did not have satisfactory Internet coverage in their areas.

“We encourage members of the public to come to the PIKs for assistance in registering for the vaccination we operate seven days a week, from morning to evening,” he said as a guest on Bernama TV’s The Nation: Jendela-Second Quarterly Report programme today.

Elaborating, he said MCMC was very committed to ensuring the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme was run smoothly through the initiative, which is aimed at increasing the number of registrants for the vaccination programme.

Previously, MCMC said full-time PIK staff would be present to assist in the registration process while posters were also pasted at the PIKs to inform the public about Covid-19 vaccine registration via MySejahtera.

A total of 8,760,857 people or 36.10 per cent have registered for the vaccination programme as of yesterday, with Selangor recording the highest number, involving 2,319,791 registrants. — Bernama