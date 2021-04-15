Covid-19: Five UK B.1.1.7 variant cases detected in Malaysia, says Dr Noor Hisham

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during his daily press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya February 9, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — There are two more cases of UK B.1.1.7 variant found in the country, bringing the total number cases for the variant to five as at today, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the two new cases were locals with history of travelling to Poland in March 2021 before they were found positive on March 30 and have been given further treatment.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, phylogenetic analysis showed the fourth case was infected with UK B.1.1.7 variant which have significant similarities with the variant from Poland and have high probability of the case being infected when the individual was in the country.

However, he said the source of infection for the fifth case could not be determined as analysis showed differences in the variant which infected the case.

“These (findings of the two cases) also showed that the two cases were infected from different sources,” he said in a statement on Covid-19 development.

In this regard, Dr Noor Hisham reminded that the UK B.1.1.7 and South African B.1.351 variants detected in Malaysia could easily spread fast even though many scientific researches are still going on to study the symptoms and infection effects of the variants.

At the same time, he advised the people to practise good hygiene such as frequent washing of hands, wearing face mask in public places and observing physical distancing at all time.

“MOH through the Institute of Medical Research (IMR) and the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) is monitoring the development of mutation in the country which would be announced from time to time,” he said. — Bernama