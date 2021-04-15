Covid-19: EMCO in Tumpat tahfiz school, MCO in Sandakan extended until April 30

SMU(A) Tarbiah Diniah Tahfiz Bunut Sarang Burung in Wakaf Baru, Tumpat, Kelantan has been deemed a high risk area following 50 positive cases from 113 screenings, Putrajaya said today. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 —The government has put a tahfiz school in Kelantan under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from April 16 to 29 following the spread of Covid-19 among the dormitory residents in the school.

SMU(A) Tarbiah Diniah Tahfiz Bunut Sarang Burung in Wakaf Baru, Tumpat, Kelantan has been deemed a high risk area following 50 positive cases from 113 screenings, Putrajaya said today.

“The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed that there has been a spread among the inhabitants of the school with a high rate of infection in this locality.

“Following risk evaluations with the various agencies the government has agreed to put the area under an EMCO from April 16 until April 29,” Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement.

The Henry Gurney School in Telok Mas, Melaka has also had its EMCO extended to between April 17 and 30. The EMCO was supposed to end tomorrow but following 1,710 screenings, 190 were found positive.

Ismail said MOH deemed the virus is still spreading among the community there and anticipate more cases in the coming days due to close contact.

“The MOH has also conducted 633 tests at the Police Training Centre and staff headquarters in Kuching, Sarawak where 123 returned with positive results.

“MOH has confirmed there is a spread among the trainees and residents of the training centre with a high infectivity rate. Hence in order to control the movement of people here we are putting it under an EMCO from April 16-29 2021,” Ismail added.

Apart from that the district of Sandakan and Tawau in Sabah has been placed under an MCO from April 17 to 30.

Ismail said in Sandakan there were 46 new cases today and in total 6,806 cases in Sandakan alone, bringing the tally to 78 in two weeks.

Whereas in Tawau cases rose from 124 to 729 within two weeks. Cases were reported in 11 localities in the area hence the MCO extension.

Apart from that MCOs in Kampung Baji, Sungai Tenegang factory housing, Sungai Rassau, Batang Igan, Matu, Mukah, Kampung Binyu Lama and Kampung Binyu Baru have all ended today.