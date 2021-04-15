After frontliner in ‘Pemuda Negara’ shirt goes viral, Khairy says he can’t control what people wear to get their Covid-19 jabs

Khairy Jamaluddin said the individual in the post is considered a frontline worker and therefore, eligible for vaccination. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Khairy Jamaluddin has responded to a viral social media post purporting that political party members were getting prioritised for vaccination over the elderly.

In a tweet, he said the individual in the post is considered a frontline worker and therefore, eligible for vaccination.

“I have looked into the case of this gentleman. He works at Pejabat Kesihatan Lembah Pantai. Although in admin, he is still eligible. As are other admin staff at clinics/hospitals. I have no control over the shirt he chooses to wear,” Khairy said in a Twitter post today.

I have looked into the case of this gentleman. He works at Pejabat Kesihatan Lembah Pantai. Although in admin, he is still eligible. As are other admin staff at clinics/hospitals. I have no control over the shirt he chooses to wear. https://t.co/DFEcyjGiWK pic.twitter.com/FblneyFtZw — Khairy Jamaluddin 🇲🇾🌺 (@Khairykj) April 15, 2021

This was in reply to Twitter user Ulya Husamudin who yesterday posted several screen captures of a man receiving his Covid-19 shot, while wearing a shirt with the logo of an organisation named Pemuda Negara.

The accompanying caption read: “@Khairkkj Why are the pemuda PN and Umno already vaccinated when my high risk 60 over year old father is still waiting his turn?”

On Facebook, Pemuda Negara describes itself as a non-governmental organisation that is a platform for the young generation of Malaysia to raise issues such as democracy and justice.

Reports last year said the group is aligned with International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.