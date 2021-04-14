PM Muhyiddin reminds Ramadan bazaar visitors to adhere to Covid-19 SOPs

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin chats with visitors during his visit to the Precinct 3 Ramadan Bazaar in Putrajaya, April 14, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin reminded Ramadan bazaar visitors nationwide to always adhere to the set standard operating procedures (SOPs).

In a Facebook post today, Muhyiddin said the Covid-19 pandemic situation has not eased and all parties need to take precautions to ensure their safety and of those around them.

“Practice physical distancing and use hand sanitisers before and after being in a place visited by many people,” he said.

Earlier, at about 5pm, Muhyiddin spent some time at the Ramadan Bazaar at Precinct 3 to buy his favourite buka puasa (break of fast) delicacies.

Muhyiddin said he took the opportunity to chat with traders and visitors as well as check for himself the level of SOP compliance at the bazaar.

The prime minister said he found that the organisers had taken the necessary measures, including separating the entry and exit routes of visitors, reduced the number of stalls to create safe spacing and stationed staff to remind visitors about physical distancing compliance.

Muhyiddin also prayed the traders will enjoy bountiful earnings during Ramadan and hoped that all parties, including bazaar visitors, will be protected from Covid-19 infection. — Bernama