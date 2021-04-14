Now, city and municipal councils can issue fines for Covid-19 SOP violations at Ramadan bazaars

Visitors maintain physical distancing and wear face masks to comply with standard operating procedures (SOP) when visiting the Kampung Baru Ramadan bazaar, April 14, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — The National Security Council (NSC) has granted power to city mayors and heads of municipalities to issue compounds against violators of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) at Ramadan bazaars.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the extension of powers was conferred to the local authorities following public complaints that the SOPs are not being observed at the bazaars in several locations nationwide.

“This matter is viewed seriously as the spread of Covid-19 is still at a worrying level. As such the local authorities including municipal councils and city halls are urged to take action,” he said in a statement.

Ismail said the officers must ensure the SOPs issued by the NSC and Health Ministry are fully complied with.

“The public is also asked to cooperate with the local authorities in ensuring the country can weather the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Effective today, compounding authority is granted to mayors, presidents of the local authorities and local authority enforcement officials grade 19 and above.

“They can compound any offences under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, including any violation of SOPs at Ramadan bazaars,” he said.