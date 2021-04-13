Dr Adham: Nearly 410,000 have completed both Covid jabs

Members of the public wait to receive their Covid -19 jabs at the Indera Mulia Stadium in Ipoh March 16, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, 13 April — A total of 409,784 individuals in the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme have completed receiving both doses of their vaccine shots as of yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said 609,153 individuals were given the first dose during the same period, bringing the total number of doses administered so far to 1,018,937.

Based on an infographic shared on his official Twitter page today, Selangor recorded the state with the highest recipients of the first dose, at 80,195, followed by Sarawak (63,539), Kuala Lumpur (57,152), Johor (56,663) and Sabah (54,309).

Selangor also recorded the highest number of recipients who had completed both doses, totalling 54,820 individuals, followed by Perak (46,592), Sabah (41,948), Kuala Lumpur (34,683) and Pahang (32,688).

On the number of registrations for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, Dr Adham said, it was 8,602,156 or 35.5 per cent with Selangor recording the highest number with 2,291,633 registrations.

According to the immunisation programme, the implementation period of the first phase of vaccination is from February to April, involving 500,000 frontliners, including health workers.

The programme will continue with the second phase, from April to August this year involving 9.4 million senior citizens, aged 60 and above, as well as the vulnerable groups with morbidity problems, in addition to persons with disabilities.

The third phase scheduled from May to February 2022 is for individuals aged 18 and above, targeting about 14 million people. — Bernama