DCM tells Sarawakians not to worry about Covid-19 vax supply, says Putrajaya given its word

KUCHING, April 13 — Sarawakians need not worry that they will be deprived of the Covid-19 vaccines, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Douglas Uggah said today.

He said the federal government has given its assurance that it will provide Sarawak with its 2.2 million population, sufficient doses that will allow the state to complete its vaccination programme by the end of August.

He said the assurance was given yesterday in Putrajaya by federal Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin who is also coordinating the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

“Khairy has given us the assurance. His kind gesture will greatly facilitate our plan to complete our immunisation programme,” said Uggah who is also the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman.

Sarawak, Malaysia’s largest state by size, recorded the highest coronavirus infection rates nationwide for the past two days though it had previously managed to keep its cases low last year.

Uggah said the federal government recognised and appreciated the state’s immunisation roll-out programme and the different ministries have indicated willingness to help Sarawak achieve its self-imposed August deadline.

“They are ready to help us with, particularly, incorporating all those registrations for the vaccination done manually into their system,” Uggah said, calling on Sarawakians who had not registered themselves to be vaccinated to do so immediately.

“I hope those concerned will do so immediately to allow us to prepare our vaccination schedule.

Federal Health Minister Datuk Dr Adham Baba and his deputy Datuk Aaron Dagang today paid a courtesy call on Uggah at his Wisma Bapa Malaysia office.

Senior officers joining them briefed Uggah on the ministry current and coming efforts to help Sarawak fight the spike in positive cases reported daily.