Cloud, cybersecurity services for govt a great start to MyDIGITAL initiative, says PM

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin launching the Telekom Malaysia (TM) Cyber Security and Cloud Services for the Malaysian Government at TM Complex, Cyberjaya April 12, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — The TM Cloud and Cybersecurity Services for the Malaysian Government launched today marks a great start to the MyDIGITAL initiative in order to attract new domestic and foreign investments into the digital sector.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said this was in line with the government’s target to draw RM70 billion in digital investments up to 2030.

“The cloud services will enable Malaysians to access and enjoy a smooth connectivity experience in supporting a more digital lifestyle, the digital community, digital businesses, digital industry and digital government in line with the MyDIGITAL initiative,” he said in a Facebook posting.

The prime minister launched the cloud and cybersecurity services this morning at the TM One Klang Valley Core Data Centre (KVDC) in Cyberjaya. He was accompanied by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

KVDC is a cloud and cybersecurity ecosystem owned by TM One, Telekom Malaysia’s (TM) enterprise and public sector business solutions arm.

“This morning, I visited KVDC and launched the TM Cloud and Cybersecurity Services for the Malaysian Government.

“I take great pride in TM’s capability to be the sole local cloud service provider (CSP) approved under the MyDIGITAL initiative, along with three other CSPs from overseas,” Muhyiddin said.

At the launching ceremony, he also witnessed the signing of agreement for TM centralised cloud computing panel and managed service provider between the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (MAMPU), TM and Cloud Connect Sdn Bhd.

The prime minister also handed over the letter appointing TM as the CSP for the government to TM chairman Tan Sri Mohd Bakke Salleh before being brought for a short tour of the KVDC premises that showcased TM One’s cloud and cybersecurity ecosystem.

Muhyiddin also congratulated TM for its commitment and preparedness in playing a major role to drive the government’s digital transformation under the MyDIGITAL initiative.

Under the MyDIGITAL initiative launched in February, the government is targeting a 30 per cent increase in productivity across all sectors by 2030 and for the digital economy to contribute 22.6 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product. — Bernama