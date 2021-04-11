Viral audio recording will not affect relationship between allies in ruling govt, says Takiyuddin

Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan speaks during a press conference on the Emergency Ordinance in Putrajaya March 12, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SIK, April 11 — The audio recording of a conversation between two individuals with voices said to be resembling Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, which has gone viral on social media, has not affected relationships between Umno and PAS or other parties in the Perikatan Nasional government.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said strong relations still exist between the allies in the ruling coalition and nothing has changed as a result of any incident related to the individual concerned.

“Within the coalition we have the parties and party leaders, at times relations between individuals or relations between the leaders will not affect the organisation and the good relationship between the parties is still maintained, and that is the situation now,” he told reporters after the Malaysia Prihatin Programme, here, today.

He said this when asked whether the audio recording issue would affect PAS-Umno relationship.

In the 4-minute 17-second audio recording, a voice similar to Anwar was heard among others, commending Ahmad Zahid on his speech at the Umno General Assembly, through a phone call.

Elaborating, Takiyuddin who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) said the matter has been handed over to the authorities for further action should a report be lodged.

“I am confident if there is a need to investigate, the Inspector-General of Police (Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador) will do so, in fact he has said that it would be investigated... I am sure the authorities will carry out their duties professionally without being bias,” he said.

In another development, Takiyuddin said the government would not stop anyone from presenting a memorandum to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, urging for the reopening of Parliament.

“Malaysia is a parliamentary democracy, as long as it is not against the law, anyone is free to do so if they feel it is important to them,” said Takiyuddin.

Yesterday, it was reported that Pakatan Harapan will be presenting a memorandum to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to seek his consent for Parliament to reconvene. — Bernama