Muslim World League strengthens cooperation with Malaysia to combat terrorism

RIYADH, April 11 — The Muslim World League (MWL) is committed to strengthening cooperation with Malaysia in tackling issues on terrorism, said its secretary-general, Dr Mohammad Abdul Karim Al-Issa.

Al-Issa said the cooperation would focus on sharing of deradicalisation expertise and combating terrorism.

“Terrorist groups often tarnish the image of Islam and threaten the security of Islam and its followers. MWL and Malaysia, through the office of the Minister of Religious Affairs, will continue to work together to fight this group to ensure that the image of Islam is safeguarded,” he said.

He told this to the Malaysian media after a four-eyed meeting with Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri at the MWL office here Saturday.

Zulkifli is currently in Saudi Arabia for a working visit from last Friday to April 18 at the invitation of MWL.

During the two-hour meeting, they also discussed cooperation and exchange views and experiences on Islamic matters, including “dakwah”.

Al-Issa also praised Malaysia in preserving religious harmony in a multi-ethnic country, hence making it a model for other countries.

“Malaysia is admired and deserves to be a model country that practices wasatiyah, recognising the co-existence of other countries and celebrates religious diversity that forms the country’s plural society in this country,” he said.

MWL, established in 1962, is an Islamic non-governmental organisation based in Makkah with the role of clarifying the true message of Islam by advancing values that promote moderation, peace and tolerance.

Meanwhile, Zulkifli said the cooperation with MWL was in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin during his visit to Saudi Arabia last March.

“I see the relationship between Malaysia and WML has been forged since a long time ago - almost every year we send muftis, chairman of the National Fatwa Council and ulama to participate in the muktamar organised by them.

“What I saw in this meeting is a form of cooperation that we may be able to do in a more organised manner, especially assistance to those in need, besides dakwah and manhaj wasatiyah,” he added. — Bernama