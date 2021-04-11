Azmin says ‘confident’ leaked phone recording is of Anwar with Umno’s Zahid, calls it biggest betrayal to Pakatan

Gombak MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali speaks at the Ihya Ramadan Mosques and Surau donation presentation ceremony in Gombak April 11, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — The voice in the much talked-about leaked phone recording belongs to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, his former deputy Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali confidently said today.

Now the information chief of the ruling Perikatan Nasional coalition, Azmin told reporters that he is able to recognise Anwar’s voice as he had worked alongside the latter for decades.

“I consider this to be the biggest act of betrayal that was conducted by Anwar not just to his own party but also to other component parties in Pakatan Harapan because he had secretly held negotiations... because I as an officer that had served him for a long time and was at one time his private secretary, I am confident that the recording is genuine,” Azmin said.

A four-minute audio clip was uploaded on Facebook last week, purporting to be a conversation between Opposition leader Anwar and his Umno foe Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, sent ripples throughout Malaysia’s political circles.

MORE TO COME