Report: Malaysia’s first Apple Store may open in Kuala Lumpur in 2022

Apple may soon open its first retail store in Malaysia, said to be located at The Exchange TRX, according to a report. — SoyaCincau pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — The latest edition of The Edge Malaysia has reported that Apple may soon open its first retail store in the country as early as next year. This would be the first Apple Store in Malaysia and it is said to be located at The Exchange TRX, the new financial and business hub of Malaysia.

According to their sources, Apple Retail Store representatives have visited Malaysia recently to negotiate with the management of The Exchange TRX. It is reported that talks are at an advanced stage while another source of The Edge said there’s still a lot of “cajoling and convincing” required to get them to open the first Apple Retail Store in the Malaysia.

If the report is true, this makes Malaysia the third market in South-east Asia to have an Apple Store, after Singapore and Thailand. There are currently three in Singapore (Orchard Road, Jewel Changi and Marina Bay Sands) and two in Thailand (Iconsiam, Central World).

“The Exchange” is the retail component of Tun Razak Exchange which will offer 1.3 million square feet of lettable area. The Exchange TRX promises to bring new to market brands, flagship statement stores, experiential dining, leisure and entertainment concepts spanning more than 400 experience stores. It also features a 10-acre rooftop park and has direct connectivity to Sungai Buloh–Kajang and Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya MRT lines.

Some of the incoming tenants include luxury department store Seibu from Japan which will occupy 250,000 square feet of space across 4 floors. Dairy Farm International is reported to be opening a premium food store while Golden Screen Cinemas also plans to introduce a premium cinema experience at The Exchange. The new retail mall is expected to open in 2022. — SoyaCincau