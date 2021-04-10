DBKL: Direct food distribution to homeless folks during Ramadan not allowed

A homeless man sits at a bus stop in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 ― Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) or individuals are prohibited from distributing food directly to the homeless people around the city centre during Ramadan.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), in a statement, said this was to prevent waste and pollution as well as to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, it said food distribution could be made through two homeless transit centres, namely in Jalan Pahang and Medan Tuanku, as well as the Community Learning Centre in Chow Kit.

“DBKL found many quarters comprising NGOs, groups and individuals who distributed food at hotspot locations for the homeless people such as around Masjid Jamek, Central Market and Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman.

“This has caused disturbance and inconvenience to the owners of premises and showed the community’s negative perception towards DBKL. Food distribution activities seem to be out of control, especially during Ramadan,” the statement read.

It added that those who intend to donate food to the homeless people are required to call 03-2617 6321 for scheduling purpose and those who failed to abide by the directive could face enforcement actions. ― Bernama