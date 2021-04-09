RM221m worth of ‘jihad drugs’ seized in Port Klang

Captagon pills, which contain amphetamine and fenethylline, are usually taken by Daesh militants in Syria to give them ‘courage’, Razarudin said. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — The Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) has seized 650 kg of Captagon pills, an amphetamine drug known as “Jihad drug”, worth a whooping RM221.86 million, here last Monday.

NCID director Datuk Razarudin Husain the seizure, the second involving Captagon pills in Malaysia, was made possible with the cooperation and intelligence sharing by Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC)

Acting on the information, he said the NCID had detected a container ship that came into a dock at the West Port here last Sunday with one of the containers, which was declared as containing aluminium floor spring, was meant to be transferred to another ship heading to Singapore on April 6.

“The drugs were found after the scanning of the container showed suspicious images of the pills inside the aluminium floor spring.

“The drugs were transported from the Middle East and were in transit at Port Klang before heading to West Asian countries to meet the market demand there,” he told a press conference here today.

Razarudin, however, said that no arrest was made during the operation and that the NCID and the GDNC will continue to work together to take down the drug ring.

He said the Captagon pill was initially used to increase muscle strength in German in the 1960s but was banned in the United States and Europe in the 1980s after it was categorised as a drug.

The pill, which contains amphetamine and fenethylline, is usually used by Daesh militants in Syria to give them ‘courage’, he said.

“We don’t want Malaysia to be a transit country for the drug.

“So far, the drug has not entered the Malaysian market and we want to keep it that way,” he added. — Bernama