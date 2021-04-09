MCMC expects DNB to open 5G tender soon

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chairman Fadhlullah Suhaimi Abdul Malek speaks to reporters in Putrajaya October 12, 2020. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) believes that the open tender for the 5G infrastructure development, estimated to be worth RM15 billion, will be announced soon.

MCMC chairman Fadhlullah Suhaimi Abdul Malek said the Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) — the special purpose vehicle (SPV) that will undertake the deployment of the 5G infrastructure and network nationwide — is responsible for the tender selection.

“As for the tender, I believe it should be open soon but that it’s not for MCMC to say, the DNB would issue a statement accordingly. But I do believe it’s sometime soon,” he said at RHB Investors Conference, today. — Bernama