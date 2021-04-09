Hired killer might have been involved in bomoh’s murder in Kuantan, say police

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said the victim, Mohamad Abdul Rahim Nasri, 31, is believed to have been killed in front of a couple, who are now being remanded until April 13 to help with the investigations. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

TEMERLOH, April 9 — The murder of a traditional medical practitioner in Kuantan on Sunday, is believed to have been executed by a hired killer who shot the victim several times, while he was treating patients at his house at Bukit Rangin Perdana 2.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said the victim, Mohamad Abdul Rahim Nasri, 31, is believed to have been killed in front of a couple, who are now being remanded until April 13 to help with the investigations.

“Early investigations revealed that the suspect, who was wearing a mask, greeted with salam and immediately fired shots at Mohamad Abdul Rahim.

“The suspect left soon after the shootings, without harming the husband and wife, and it was learned that his accomplice was waiting outside in a getaway vehicle,” he said when met at a ceremony to officiate the Temerloh district police headquarters (IPD) here, today.

Present to officiate the IPD was by Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department (KDNKA) director Datuk Seri Abd Rahim Jaafar.

Elaborating, Abd Jalil said police believed the shooter might have been hired based on the preparation made, type of the pistol used and the suspect had remained calm despite the presence of witnesses.

“Police are weighing the motives of the crime and looking into several aspects including revenge, debt and anger, that might have resulted following sexual assault during treatment.

“We are looking into the victim’s schedule and conversations before the incident, including his social media which contained videos of him conducting treatment, for clues, to help with investigations,” he said.

Abd Jalil said police have appealed those with any information or who had received treatment from the victim to come forward, assuring that their identities would be kept secret.

Mohamad Abdul Rahim was found dead, with gunshot wounds at about 11pm on April 4.

Investigations are being carried out under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides the mandatory death sentence, if convicted. — Bernama